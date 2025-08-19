Everton suffered a 1-0 loss against Leeds United and the pundits believe that Jamie Vardy could be a solution for David Moyes.

David Moyes has been urged to sign a free agent striker after Everton started their 2025-26 Premier League season with a defeat.

While Everton were aghast by the decision of referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR, as well as being without two key defenders in Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalli Mykolenko, their performance against newly-promoted Leeds was lacklustre. They created a dearth of goalscoring chances throughout the game, with striker Beto struggling to make an impact throughout the encounter.

And while the Toffees signed Thierno Barry for up to £27 million from Villarreal earlier this summer, he is regarded as someone who requires development by Moyes. Youssef Chermiti, meanwhile, was left on the bench against Leeds and he endured injury problems last season.

Everton transfer priorities

It is why former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes that an additional centre-forward needs to be recruited. Speaking on talkSPORT, Stubbs said: “The squad is light and we’ve seen that with an injury to [Jarrad] Branthwaite and [Vitalii] Mykolenko and how short it looks. David has shown his frustration in terms of numbers. He alluded to it a week or two ago that they weren’t ready for the start of the season.

“Certainly, right-midfield. They have been linked with [Tyler] Dibling, whether that happens or not, we'll have to wait and see. I do think Everton need to bring in another striker, I've got to be honest. What they have there right now is not enough. You might see one going before one another comes in.”

Vardy discussed

Stubbs was then asked if Everton should make a move for Jamie Vardy. The former England international remains without a club after leaving Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Vardy has scored 145 top-flight goals and recorded 48 assists during his career - winning the Premier League and FA Cup with the Foces. And despite being aged 38, Stubbs reckons that Vardy is capable of making an impact for Moyes’ side.

“One-hundred per cent,” Stubbs said on potentially signing Vardy. “He is very different to what we have got, as well. We have got two very similar strikers, two big lads but we haven't got anyone who is that direct and, most importantly, proven goalscorers.

If you look at the players we have got, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are looking to slide in balls down the side and want a clever player to run onto them. I've got to be honest, Vardy is a perfect player for Everton right now.”

Ex-Rangers striker Ally McCoist also reckons that Vardy would be capable of delivering for Everton. He said: “Stubbsy, I think it is a no-brainer and a contrast in what you have got. Vardy plays on the shoulder, still got his pace and would be perfect.”