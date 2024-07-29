Ally McCoist claims Everton boss 'deserves' opportunity to shine with managerial switch
Ally McCoist has claimed that Everton manager Sean Dyche should be a consideration for the FA when replacing Gareth Southgate.
Southgate stepped down from his role with the national team after reaching the Euro 2024 final as England lost out to Spain. It capped eight years in the role, which included a World Cup semi-final and another Euro final in 2021. And, as it stands, there is no clear frontrunner for the role.
Dyche has been at Everton since January 2023 when he succeeded Frank Lampard. Since then, he has endured a hugely eventful period in the club’s history as he battled points deductions, financial issues and relegation battles - and having survived all of those, the fans have had admiration for the ex-Burnley boss. Having proved himself in the Premier League, Dyche has earned a strong reputation and McCoise believes that he could be consideration for the England job.
He said: “I wouldn't mind Sean Dyche being handed the England job. He has achieved wonderful things with the clubs he's been at. He's a far better coach than he's given credit for – he’s underestimated. He's an excellent manager. I would throw Sean’s name right into the ring because he's English and the supporters would relate to him because he wears his heart on his sleeve. He's intelligent, he's good at what he does and the players would absolutely love him because he's that kind of man. He's one of these coaches and managers that deserves an opportunity,” he told talkSPORT BET.
Having signed a two-a-half-year-deal when he joined, there is still plenty of time left and it is likely that he will want to lead them into the new era at Bramley-Moore Dock next season and build on the 12 league wins they managed last season. With multiple signings already secured this summer, he will hope they can kick on again and push for the top half of the table after a tense and arduous few years.
