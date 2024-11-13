Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton FC news: The soon-to-be Everton owners have moved to bring in a new manager at Roma.

Everton’s proposed owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to announce a new manager at Roma.

Having pulled the trigger twice on both Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric so far this season, the Italian club are searching for the third manager of the season - and their fourth manager in quick succession.

According to Fabrizio Romano, ex-Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is set to take over the role. Despite being considered ‘retired’ the 73-year-old is set to come back into football to head into what will be his third spell at the club.

Romano confirmed the news on X: ‘AS Roma are closing in on the agreement to appoint Claudio Ranieri as new head coach until the end of the season. The verbal agreement has bene reached in London, as Sky Sport reports — now final details being sorted. Almost done.’

For Everton fans, they are still waiting for the confirmation of the takeover from Farhad Moshiri, which is progressing well despite its complexity, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers. It has not been confirmed yet if they have received the green signal from the FA and the Financial Conduct Authority.

“The deal may be agreed but it’s more complex with this one, other things needed to be put in place, the main thing is everything is progressing as hoped and it will be done when it’s done. TFG won’t confirm that’s the case but if correct, yes PL approval plus oversight committee process then closing process.”

Sean Dyche’s contract is up at the end of the season and it could see the new owners look to move in a new direction to spearhead a new era. Graham Potter, Erik Ten Hag, Gareth Southgate and Carlos Corberan have all been linked.