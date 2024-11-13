Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton FC news: The summer signing is close to returning and fans are excited after seeing him in training.

Everton fans are excited to see Armando Broja make his competitive return to action after training footage was released.

The Albanian forward has been out of action since the summer and last appeared in a pre-season friendly with Chelsea whilst on their tour of America. He joined the Toffees in the hours after deadline day but is yet to make his debut for the club.

With the Goodison Park outfit struggling in the forward positions once again - both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto haven’t hit any sort of form as yet - Everton are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League. Broja represents a new hope given he has shown plenty of potential in the past and Everton will benefit from the fact that the 23-year-old has plenty to prove.

Speaking after the draw with West Ham, Dyche revealed the extent of their injuries, including Broja. “They're not quite ready for that yet (games during the break), so Broja and Youssef being the main two. Seamus [Coleman] has the hamstring so we are going to have to settle that down. The others we will have to be careful with.

“The challenge is, if you are playing the games, not getting them re-injured. We are trying to come through that. We're looking at the stats and facts, trying to judge the right time to get these players games but certainly they are the main two and [Nathan] Patterson is coming back stronger as well but they are the main two, Youssef and Broja, who will need that games programme but they're building up to that now.”

However, fans have loved what they have seen from the small clips that have been posted on social media. A general clip of training included seeing Broja being put through his paces across a few different drills, and it left one fan to comment: ‘I’ve seen enough, start Broja against Brentford!’

While another commented: ‘Please stay fit Broja’ and another said ‘Armando Broja looking STRONG back in Everton training!’

He will be welcomed with open arms by the fans if he can bring his energetic and powerful style to this Everton side. However, putting the ball in the back of the net is the quickest way to endear himself to the Goodison faithful because they’ve averaged just 38 goals across their last three full campaigns.