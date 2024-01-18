Dundee United close to agreeing deal for Everton centre-back

The Wales U/21 defender is set to sign personal terms on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News. Astley, 22, is yet to make a senior appearances for the Toffees but he has been with the club through the academy years and made his debut for the U/21 side aged just 16 under former Blue David Unsworth. However, the club are set to part ways with the defender on a free and they are set to insert a sell-on clause into the deal but the figure hasn't been revealed. Last season saw him gain valuable experience in League One in the EFL with Accrington Stanley, as he managed 32 appearances but the club struggled overall and were relegated to League Two. He's also been a key figure for the Welsh youth teams, as he captained the Wales U/21 side to victory over Gibraltar in 2022 and has been used at U/17, U/19 and U/20 level by his country.