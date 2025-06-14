Angus Kinnear has already made James McAtee transfer admission amid Everton interest

Everton are among the clubs who reportedly want to sign Man City’s James McAtee during the summer transfer window.

An intriguing summer transfer window is afoot for Everton.

Things are for most clubs at this time of the summer. They usually are. It’s the holiday season, with players and managers on their deserved break. But it’s likely that the market will soon spark into life in the coming weeks as teams across the Premier League return to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign.

And when it comes to Everton, it will be a busy period. Eight members of the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League have already departed. They include regular starter Abdoulaye Doucoure and Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison. But with Dominic Calvert-Lewin edging towards an exit at the end of his deal and captain Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane yet to sign fresh contracts, more voids could require filling.

David Moyes will undoubtedly have a list of transfer targets drawn up. He’s already missed out on one player he coveted as Liam Delap chose to join Chelsea rather than Everton.

Several areas of the squad require bolstering, including the final third. Everton need more creativity and guile as Moyes plots the way back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League. The Toffees boss has already insisted that ‘elite’ players are required ahead of the move to the state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Certainly, plenty of fans would welcome the potential prospect of James McAtee moving to Merseyside this summer. The attacking midfielder has displayed his quality at Manchester City but has struggled for regular opportunities. Last season, he scored seven goals in 27 games but was consistently overlooked for a starting spot despite Pep Guardiola’s side’s struggles by their own standards’

Aged 22, McAtee may feel he needs to leave City and play week in, week out. If he is available, there will be several clubs who covet his signature. However, Everton may have an advantage.

That is because the Toffees’ newly-appointed chief executive Angus Kinnear may well know McAtee and his representatives well. Kinnear joined Everton last month after departing his post at Leeds United following their promotion to the Premier League.

And last summer, Leeds were keen to sign McAtee but City boss Pep Guardiola kept the England under-21 international at the Etihad Stadium. Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

If Kinnear already has a rapport with McAtee then it could prove important in any potential transfer pursuit. Yet his future will likely not be decided until after the Under-21 European Championships, with McAtee hoping to be part of an England team that defends the silverware.