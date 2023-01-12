A look at what Everton can expect if Arnaut Danjuma completes a move from Villarreal.

Everton are said to be in talks with Villarreal for winger Arnaut Danjuma, but what can the Toffees expect from the winger if he does sign? Frank Lampard needs more going forward at Goodison Park, and it seems Everton could turn to a player who already has Premier League experience.

Danjuma is said to be the subject of talks between the Toffees and Villarreal, with the former looking to snap up the winger on a loan deal. With that in mind, we have taken a look at the player’s strengths and weaknesses, and how Villarreal might see a possible deal.

Advertisement

Strengths

Danjuma’s strength is undoubtedly his ability to be direct. It’s not always something you see in a winger, but the Dutchman is a goal-first winger, who doesn’t hang around when receiving the ball.

He is quick and skillful, but it’s his willingness to turn and run directly at defenders, often cutting inside, that helps him stand out from other widemen. It’s for that reason why Villarreal used him in a striker role during Gerard Moreno’s absence with injury across much of last season, though, there is no doubt that Danjuma is a winger and not a striker.

However, he is a very confident finisher, and that ability saw him finish last season as Villarreal’s top scorer in a season when they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weaknesses

The reason Danjuma is not a striker is ultimately his weakness. His willingness to get involved can sometimes see him drift inside, and when he plays centrally, you’re not going to get the best of him.

He is undoubtedly best coming off the wing, whether it’s attacking the sideline or cutting inside, and when he receives the ball in a central position, he is far less comfortable. He seems to need the sideline to be most dangerous, and he struggles to drop the ball off effectively when receiving in the middle.

Advertisement

Aston Villa have been urged to make a move for former transfer target Arnaut Danjuma, who excelled at Villarreal under Unai Emery.

That’s not to say Danjuma can’t be a danger in the middle, but he certainly does his best work on the outside, and that was made clear last season when he started wide before being drawn into a more central position during Moreno’s injury struggles. It’s also worth noting that, like many wingers, Danjuma is a confidence player, so his form can be a little streaky.

Advertisement

Villarreal’s stance

Danjuma was signed by Villarreal on a fee worth around £20million last summer, and he did enjoy a very solid first season, but upon his arrival, he was described as being a ‘Rolex’ by club president Fernando Roig, and he hasn’t been quite that, despite some impressive goalscoring form.

Advertisement

The Dutchman was important in a super Champions League run last season, but he was also part of a Villarreal side that disappointed in the league, and he upset some at the club by quietly entertaining talk of a move both last summer and in the winter. At this point, Danjuma has been struggling to make it as a regular starter under new boss Quique Setién, with Yeremy Pino and Samu Chukwueze preferred out wide, and that means Villarreal may have the opportunity to reclaim what they paid without losing a key starter.

The Yellows are not desperate for cash, but a fee of around £20million would help Setién put his own stamp on his squad while ensuring the opportunity to sell Danjuma for what they paid doesn’t go by the wayside.