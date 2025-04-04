Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot (R) greets Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 2, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed sympathy towards Everton ahead of the weekend’s Premier League games

The Toffees host Arsenal at Goodison Park for the final time on Saturday at 12.30pm, just days after Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhães was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Fulham 2-1 on Tuesday night, giving them a full 24 hours extra recovery time ahead of Saturday’s contest. In a weird quirk of the fixture calendar, Liverpool’s next opponents are Fulham but Slot did not raise many issues with his side’s scheduling as they do not play until Sunday afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Arne Slot on unfair disadvantage against Everton

Speaking in his pre-Fulham press conference, Slot suggested that the decision to make Everton play on Saturday at 12.30pm handed them an unfair disadvantage. However, the Liverpool boss did state that home advantage could prove to be key for the Toffees on Sunday.

He told a press conference: “It is a unique situation and that’s why it would’ve been more fair if all four teams [Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool & Fulham] would’ve played on the same day, but we have more than enough rest for the Sunday game so it’s not a problem for us.

“I feel for Everton that they play on a Wednesday night and have the early kick-off on Saturday. The good thing is that they play at home, and I know how much their fans can influence the game.”

Everton had gone nine games unbeaten under Moyes prior to Wednesday’s loss against Liverpool. The only goal of the contest came in the second half as Diogo Jota weaved his way through the visiting defence to score - although the Toffees were unhappy that Luis Diaz was not flagged offside in the build up.

How Everton have fared against Arsenal in recent meetings

The sides met earlier this season on December 14, with Everton carving out a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium. The Toffees failed to have a shot on target but impressively kept a clean sheet as Arsenal had 77 per cent possession but managed just five shots on target.

Speaking at the time, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said: "It's about how we apply ourselves - stick to the game plan and suffer. We suffered a lot without the ball. We dug a point out. Two defeats in 10 or 11. The discipline is there. Against Arsenal you'd smash and grab a point all day long. I made some good saves at good times. The lads made some brilliant blocks. A good performance from everyone."

Arsenal recorded narrow wins over Everton last season as they beat the Toffees 1-0 at Goodison Park in September 2023 before a 2-1 victory in North London last May. Moyes will be keen to see his side bounce back this weekend, as they look to go out on a high at Goodison Park with just a handful of fixtures remaining at the famous stadium.