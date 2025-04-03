Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Arsenal injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton face another tough test in quick succession when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Toffees face the Premier League’s top-two sides back-to-back after making the short trip to Anfield. Everton suffered a 1-0 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, which ended their nine-game unbeaten league run.

David Moyes was adamant that Diogo Jota’s second-half goal should not have stood but he admitted the Reds were the better team. Still, he took some of the positives from running the champions-elect close and will want to see improvements against second-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners find themselves 12 points adrift of Liverpool with eight games to play. In truth, Mikel Arteta’s side may be giving up on hopes of winning the title for the first since in 21 years but they have to put pressure on Liverpool, who do not return to action until Sunday. But Arsenal also have a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid upcoming and that may be considered in team selection.

Moyes will want Everton to finish as high as possible and take momentum into next term. The L4 boss is still adamant that survival is key but with the Toffees 14 points above the drop zone, it would be unlikely if they were to be dragged into a dogfight.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the current team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker continues his recovery from a serious hamstring complaint. He's been absent for more than two months.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won't play for Everton again this season after rupturing his ACL in January.

Dwight McNeil - major doubt

The versatile forward has not played for the Toffees since 4 December because of a knee issue. McNeil had surgery in February and has returned to training with his team-mates at Finch Farm. He was not risked against Liverpool and now Moyes has a decision to make on whether to bring back McNeil into the fold.

Jesper Lindstorm - doubt

The Napoli loanee missed out against Liverpool with a groin issue. The quick turnaround means he might not recover in time and will depend on the severity of his problem.

Arsenal team news

Kai Havertz - out

The striker won’t play again this season after having hamstring surgery last month.

Gabriel Jesus - out

The forward is recovering from a long-term ACL injury and will not be fit for several months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

The defender recently underwent the knife for a long-standing knee problem and is sidelined for the rest of the year.

Gabriel Magalhaes - major doubt

The key centre-back limped off in a 2-1 victory over Fulham earlier this week with a hamstring issue. It has been confirmed by Arsenal that Gabriel won’t play again this term. A statement said: “Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.”

Ben White - doubt

The versatile defender missed out against Fulham with a knee complaint and could again be unavailable.

Jurrien Timber - doubt

Another Arsenal defender whose availability is uncertain after he came off in the second half of the Fulham win.