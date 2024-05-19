Arsenal vs Everton: The Toffees head to the Emirates Stadium to face an Arsenal side gunning for the title.

Sean Dyche has named a strong final starting line-up of the season ahead of their trip to face Arsenal but Bukayo Saka is missing for the Gunners.

Everton confirmed their Premier League safety earlier this month which takes the pressure off their final game of the season. The same can’t be said for Arsenal who need three points to ensure they are able to pip Manchester City to the title who face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Dyche, they can finish as high as 15th but it does depend on the result of the Brentford vs Newcastle United encounter at the GTech Community Stadium, as Thomas Frank’s men could demote Everton to 16th. However, they have won more games than Brighton as it stands with the point deductions (eight) resulting in their current position.

Everton line-up

Dyche has named a strong side for their final game but ultimately it’s an unchanged team. The Everton boss had been forced into a change on the right wing as Jack Harrison was forced out of action before the Sheffield United win last weekend. A suspected hamstring injury means he misses out and fans may have seen the last of him in an Everton given his loan deal has ended. However, the club has reported that talks are ongoing about another move this summer.

In terms of absentees, Ukrainian Vitalyi Mykolenko is out of action due to an ankle issue suffered in the Merseyside Derby while duo Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli are also missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal team news

The biggest shock is there is no Bukayo Saka who limped off against Man United last weekend. It means Gabriel Martinelli comes into the side and Arteta retains his strongest eleven without Saka as they hunt three points to put the pressure on Man City in the title race.