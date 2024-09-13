Lucas Digne (L) has hailed Unai Emery (C) for how he has developed him during his time at Aston Villa. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Everton team news: The Villa boss updated fans on the latest team news.

Unai Emery has confirmed that key duo Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins are both available for the visit of Everton.

The two sides have experienced differing fortunes so far with Villa winning two of their three games, compared to Everton’s three defeats. Last season saw Dyche’s side lose heavily in a 4-0 defeat and fans may be fearing the worst given their record at Villa Park - they had the fourth-best home record but Everton did manage a victory in the EFL Cup, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner netted on the night.

Speaking ahead of the game at his press conference, Emery confirmed the fitness of duo Watkins and Konsa for Everton. "Yes,” He responded when asked if the defender was fit after coming off for England across the international break. “The players are coming back after they played with their national teams, they are in the squad. We don’t have big issues after it.”

In terms of Watkins: “"He is progressively getting better and he is in the squad and being in the squad [the] thinking tomorrow is that he will be available to play."

Both are incredibly important players for differing reasons; their combined value is around £84m according to Transfermarkt. Watkins netted 19 goals in the league and 27 in all competitions while Konsa was a rock at the back, whose form earned him a Euro 2024 place. But Emery could field the in-form Jhon Duran instead, having netted two in three games.

Asked whether he has a big decision on who to start up front between Watkins and Duran, he said: "I'm happy, I want it. I want our players competing, each one to increase and add quality for us. Of course they are two strikers in good form and last year they played together sometimes.

"Last year their connection wasn't so good on the pitch. But Jhon Duran is getting mature, he is getting confidence. Ollie Watkins, after his small problems and after he came trying to get fitness quick, progressively he is feeling better and they can play individually or they can play together. Of course I want the best of them from here until the end of the season and I am happy it is those players in this form."

Everton are without Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti for the away trip but Seamus Coleman could recover in time after limping off against England and Dyche confirmed we could see summer signing Orel Mangala make his debut having signed on loan.