Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme.

The 18-year-old is another fascinating talent to emerge from the famed Brazilian club Palmeiras with future Real Madrid star Endrick coming from the same club. Currently, Liverpool have a strong South American influence on their team and they are looking to add another to their squad.

Guilherme already has 33 first-team appearances across the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores and starred for the Brazil U16 and U20 sides. According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are among a growing list of Premier League and European clubs maintaining a watching brief according to scouts. He can play as a No10 or wide forward and reports in Brazil say Palmeiras would demand north of £40million, while the Daily Mirror report that his recent new deal includes an exit clause worth €55million (£47m).

Given he turned 18 in February, he is now legally able to complete a move to Europe. In Brazil, they have laws against anyone under the age of 18 moving away as we've seen with the Endrick deal to Real Madrid; it was agreed last summer but he won't join until this July.

For Guilherme, he has proven to be a strong talent at youth level, with the Palmeiras youth director Joao Paulo Sampaio revealing he dazzled in a tournament in Japan in the past. He said: “We played in a tournament in Japan and Luis scored over 40 goals. The Japanese players were scared of him. But Luis doesn’t get carried away. He knows the potential he has. He’s a very special player.”