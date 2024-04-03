Tyler Morton in Liverpool training. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp might be departing Liverpool at the end of the season - but he's evidently keeping an eye out on the fledgling talents who are not part of his Premier League title-chasing squad.

The Reds boss' chief focus is on delivering the perfect end to his time in the Anfield hot seat by winning a second top-flight crown. Liverpool are now firmly in pole position as they're two points above Arsenal in the table - and three ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Regardless of whether Liverpool indeed claim the silverware, whoever replaces Klopp will be inheriting a squad capable of again challenging for trophies. Kopites aplenty are surprised that the Reds are in such a position. After all, it was supposed to be a season of transition. Yet Liverpool 2.0 are surpassing expectations.

The Reds' squad is on an upward curve. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate are among the players still yet to hit the peak of their powers. Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo are in the same bracket.

And when he returns to Anfield ahead of next season, Tyler Morton will be hoping he can thrust himself into the new manager's plans.

The midfielder might be plying his trade 107 miles on the other side of the M62 at Hull City but Klopp is well aware of the encouraging season he's having. Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton, the Reds boss discussed the strength of the Championship - and his two players cutting their teeth in the division. Morton has been with Hull since the start of the campaign before he was joined by Fabio Carvalho in January after a disappointing spell at RB Leipzig.

“I forgot Hull by the way. It’s so good to see, Fabio and Tyler are doing really well," Klopp said. “It’s so nice to see Fabio completely confident again. Both are pretty dominant players, involved in a lot of moments. [The] development of both is fantastic.”

Carvalho is grabbing the majority of the headlines in East Yorkshire. In Hull's 3-1 loss against Leeds United, he notched his fifth goal in 13 matches. But it was engineered by Morton, whose tricky feet and powerful run allowed him to get to the byline and deliver the cross for Carvalho to finish.

Indeed, it was the 21-year-old's fifth assist for the Tigers in 34 appearances, while he's netted three times. Only Jaden Philogene (eight) has set up more goals for Liam Rosenior's outfit.

What's more, Morton has developed into a key player for England under-21s and has been equally as impressive for his country in the final third. In his three appearances since his debut in November, the Wirral-born youngster has scored once and created three goals.

When Morton made his breakthrough in Liverpool's first team in the 2021-22 season, he primarily operated in the number-six role. In that campaign, he played 11 times, which included starts in the Champions League wins over Porto and AC Milan along with an opportunity from the outset in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Last term, he was loaned to Blackburn where he set up four goals in 47 appearances. Therefore, in terms of his attacking influence, it is evidently blossoming. After spending the past two years in the Championship, Morton will undoubtedly be eyeing his chances of forcing his way into Liverpool's plans next term. He's already witnessed Bradley and Quansah make the step up from League One level.