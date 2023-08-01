Everton fans are not happy with the latest reports around the defender.

Everton fans have blasted the latest news about Mason Holgate’s contract which will make him hugely difficult for the club to sell.

The defender was a bit-part player last season, falling down the pecking order under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche and it’s unclear what his future looks like.

With only 559 minutes in all competitions last season, a move away this summmer seemed to be on the cards. However, the club allowed both Yerry Mina and Conor Coady to depart, leaving Dyche with just Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey and the returning loanee Jarrad Branthwaite as options.

Holgate’s name has been flagged up in relation to a temporary move away as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Southampton have all reportedly made enquiries. But the real issue lies within his contract clause, as Football Insider claim that his deal is set to rise to £72k-a-week this summer, making it extremely difficult for any sides to afford him.

The Barnsley academy graduate has been at the club since 2015 and totalled 149 appearances. Despite a poor showing last season, from 2019 to 2022 he averaged 31 games across those three seasons and he’s certainly a player who has had success in the past across full-back and centre-back.

Fans have reacted extremely negatively to the news on social media, with one saying: ‘72k/week wage, if true, is beyond belief!’

Whilst another commented: ‘No wonder the club is in so much trouble financially. Our worst defender by a mile is on £72k a week. Bet he wakes up every morning and can’t believe his luck!