Demarai Gray news could allow Everton to finally complete move for £20m winger

The Everton winger is close to agreeing a move away from Goodison Park.

Demarai Gray is reportedly close to agreeing a move away from Everton - which should open the door for a new arrival at the top end of the pitch.

Gray has entered the final year of his current contract and there has been no movement from the club to look to extend his deal. As a result, he will leave during this window for a small fee to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Interested parties include Crystal Palace, Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas and the Saudi Pro League during this transfer window - but it is Fulham who have agreed personal terms with the winger, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

As it stands, Gray isn’t training with the first-team squad as the two clubs are looking to complete a move. However, it is being held up by a gap in valuation between the clubs and discussions are ongoing as the other sides remain interested.

Gray was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a small fee of around £1.7m back in 2021 and it’s likely the Toffees will recoup a strong profit on that original transfer fee.

Sky Sports News’ Rob Dorsett had claimed that the club will not allow Gray to leave until Sean Dyche has added to his squad. Although, it is likely that a player will arrive either way due to the tight deadline before the start of the new season, but Gray moving on would help to acclerate any of their potential moves.

A ‘one-in, one-out’ policy seems likely here and reports yesterday had revealed the club had agreed a £12m deal with Sporting Lisbon for the 19-year-old forward Youssef Chermiti, with personal terms yet to be agreed.

Prior to that, all of the reports pointed towards Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. The energetic and talented young winger is currently set for a season in the Championship but is pushing for a move away.

The Yorkshire club had already rejected a £15m approach earlier during the window, but with Gray seemingly set to depart, Gnonto could be ample replacement.