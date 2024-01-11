Pundits raged on talkSPORT over the potential of the Everton striker receiving any more punishment.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's red card will remain on his record despite Everton's successful appeal that saw his three-man-ban eradicated.

The forward was dismissed for a tackle on Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne during their 0-0 draw in the FA Cup third-round, a game which will be replayed on January 17. It was a highly controversial moment which saw Sean Dyche's side forced to defend with their backs to the wall despite being in control prior to the incident.

There was a huge backlash following the game and their appeal was quickly submitted and accepted, but now it seems there are still some hidden consequences should he be dismissed again. Under FA regulations, Calvert-Lewin’s red card will remain on his record meaning the 26-year-old will serve an extra one-match suspension should he receive another dismissal this season.

Reacting to the news on talkSPORT, Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor were astonished that the striker was still being punished despite the red card being overturned. “For me that’s bonkers, absolute nonsense,” Brazil told talkSPORT. While co-host Agbonlahor agreed saying: “That doesn't make sense because if they’ve rescinded the red card then it’s off the record.”

He will be able to play in upcoming Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Fulham, as well as the FA Cup replay with Crystal Palace, on the back of his red card being overturned. Following the game, Sean Dyche was incensed after the red card: "We all know the outcome - they're going to agree with everything they've been told (by the VAR). I don't know what the stats are but the chances of something getting turned down are miniscule. Why even bother? I'm a fan of VAR but I just don't get (why they go over to) look at the screen."