Bramley-Moore Dock: More fans to cement their place in history as Everton Way widened

The unique paved walkway is made up of engraved granite stones that celebrate Evertonians.

Everton Way is to be expanded to allow more Toffees to cement their place in history at the Club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The unique paved walkway is made up of engraved granite stones that celebrate Evertonians’ births, marriages, anniversaries and family, and will be widened along the entire length of the south stand due to ‘overwhelming’ demand and a long waiting list.

Everton FC say the idea offers fans the chance to have a ‘permanent place in our history and this exciting new chapter for the club’ and that it is ‘certain’ to become a ‘major attraction’.

The expansion of the original design means that the comprehensive timeline of the Club’s rich history, which was included in the original plans, will become a separate feature close to Everton Way, with further details issued on its location in due course.