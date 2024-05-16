Bramley-Moore Dock: More fans to cement their place in history as Everton Way widened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everton Way is to be expanded to allow more Toffees to cement their place in history at the Club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
The unique paved walkway is made up of engraved granite stones that celebrate Evertonians’ births, marriages, anniversaries and family, and will be widened along the entire length of the south stand due to ‘overwhelming’ demand and a long waiting list.
Everton FC say the idea offers fans the chance to have a ‘permanent place in our history and this exciting new chapter for the club’ and that it is ‘certain’ to become a ‘major attraction’.
The expansion of the original design means that the comprehensive timeline of the Club’s rich history, which was included in the original plans, will become a separate feature close to Everton Way, with further details issued on its location in due course.
The celebratory timeline will celebrate Everton’s identity and achievements through the years with this new location, presented as a standalone attraction, allowing more space to tell the story of the Blues’ importance as one of the game’s founding fathers. Everton Way will continue to have the iconic club names represented by large granite stones, laid in and among the supporters’ own personalised stones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.