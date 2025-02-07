Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti and Seamus Coleman.

Everton’s fortunes have undoubtedly taken an upturn since David Moyes’ return as manager.

The Toffees have won their past three games, seeing them move nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Their attention this weekend turns to the FA Cup as they face AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round. Then Moyes leads Everton into the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park against Liverpool on Wednesday 12 February.

While there has been a marked list, the Blues chief will still have some concerns about the current injury situation. For a slim squad, there are too many on the treatment table. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current situation and when players might be back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

The striker suffered his setback in the 1-0 win at Brighton two weeks ago. Calvert-Lewin is set to be on the sidelines for a prolonged period but Moyes admitted the issue is not as bad as first feared. He said: "Dom doesn’t need any surgery, he’s been checked so from that point of view it’s not a good injury but it’s maybe not quite as bad as we first feared when he got it. So we’re hoping that might not be as long as maybe first expected.’

Potential return: N/A

Armando Broja - ankle

The centre-forward has had no recent luck with injuries. After arriving with an Achilles issue which took him three months to overcome, Broja sustained an ankle injury in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough last month. The Albania international was stretchered off and the initial timeframe was 10-12 weeks. However, there are now hopes he might not be out for as long, with a return after March's international break being mooted.

Potential return: Mid-March

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The young striker has still to make a senior appearance this season. After an impressive pre-season, Chermiti picked up a foot injury which required surgery. Then last month, he sustained a thigh problem. Moyes admitted last week that Chermiti was back on the grass but was still several weeks away from being available.

Potential return: Late February

Dwight McNeil - knee

The versatile forward has been on the treatment table for two months. McNeil was troubled with a niggling knee injury that, in the end, required minor surgery which he had last week. Moyes admitted that an operation could mean McNeil is available for another month but he'll also need to build up fitness.

Potential return: March

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been troubled by several issues this season. Coleman has been limited to just four appearances, with his last outing coming in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. Much depends on how he recovers but the right-back will need training before being in match contention again.

Potential return: Liverpool (H), Wednesday 12 February

Orel Mangala - knee

The Lyon loanee won't play again this season because of an ACL injury. It is a blow for Everton as Mangala was a regular starter since his summer arrival.

Potential return: N/A