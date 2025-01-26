Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury news after Everton’s 1-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Everton are sweating on the extent of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness after being forced off in the 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees edged seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty at the AMEX Stadium. But the triumph came somewhat at a cost, with Calvert-Lewin forced off in the 13th minute with a hamstring problem.

Manager David Moyes admitted he was concerned for the striker’s fitness after the triumph. Orel Mangala also had to be withdrawn because of a knee setback with nine minutes remaining. The Goodison Park chief said: "They're going to get checked. We're a bit worried about both Dom and Mangala at the moment. They look as if they've picked up injuries. I don't want to say it's serious at the moment until we find out what the outcome are. I think the medical team seem to think they don't look the best."

With Chelsea loanee Armando Broja sidelined for up to three months with an ankle injury - Everton are in talks about potentially ending his deal - and Youssef Chermiti on the sidelines with a thigh problem, the only fit centre-forward that the Blues have is Beto. The Guinea-Bissau international has struggled for consistency since arriving from Udinese in the summer of 2023 and has been linked with an exit during the January transfer window.

Everton will be hoping that Calvert-Lewin has avoided a serious injury. On X, the account @physioscout which provides football injury analyse has given a prognosis on Calvert-Lewin’s issue. The 11-cap England international may have avoided a severe tear but could be absent for up to six weeks. The post said: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin had to be taken off after suffering a hamstring injury. The injury happened after he jumped up for a header.

“Unfortunately, this looked more like a hamstring strain as opposed to tightness. Potential Recovery Times: Grade 1: 2-4 weeks. Grade 2: 4-6 weeks. Doesn't look like a grade 3, but is more likely a minor or moderate hamstring strain here. Scans will be needed to confirm the extent of the injury.”

To compound Everton’s frustrations, Dwight McNeil could require surgery. The forward has not been available since the start of December because of a knee injury and is due to see a specialist having still felt pain when attempting to rejoin training last week. If he does go under the knife, it could see McNeil ruled out for a minimum of another month.