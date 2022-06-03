Calvert-Lewin has given Lampard his Everton verdict amid Newcastle transfer links

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with Newcastle United amid Everton’s financial pressures.

Everton endured a tough Premier League campaign last year, with the Toffees nearly being relegated into the Championship for the first time in the club’s history.

Frank Lampard may have managed to keep the side in the league, but the situation could become very difficult for him with the club’s financial struggles.

The Merseyside club announced record losses of £250m due to Covid-19 and something must be done to rectify their financial situation. One possibility is to sell one of their most prized assets in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker has scored 58 goals in 191 for the club and has attracted Premier League admirers in Arsenal and Newcastle. The two sides know that the club may have to part ways with Calvert-Lewin to relieve their financial stress.

The 25-year-old had a difficult season, mostly on the sidelines due to numerous injury problems.

Speaking at the end of the season, Calvin-Lewin said on his Instagram: “Finishing the season on a high meant everything to me. Enjoy the break Toffee fans, you deserve it.”

The forward has remained coy on his future but has spoken about how he cannot wait to kick off the new season with his injury worries behind him.

Everton boss Frank Lampard said earlier in May that the England international has not spoken about his desire to leave Goodison park, saying: “He has not said anything to me like that. He trains well and we speak a lot, and he’s said nothing like that.

"I’m not silly, this is football and he’s a player that would be wanted by clubs because of the level of player he is. There are not many strikers out there. They cost a lot of money. I am not worried about him at all and I wouldn’t be worried about playing him in these games.

“He is absolutely focused on the job. He’s been a big player for Everton and Everton have been a big club for him in his career.”