Everton boost after Aston Villa transfer decision and Man Utd move linked

The latest Everton transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window.

Everton encountered an abysmal season last year, with a major squad overhaul required to avoid another relegation-threatened season next year.

Frank Lampard will want to add reinforcements to his squad, but this may not be viable because of the club's financial struggles.

The Toffees may be forced to sell at least one of their star players in a bid to raise some transfer funds for the summer transfer window.

Villa pull out of Tarkowski race

The Athletic has reported that Aston Villa are no longer eyeing up a move for Everton target James Tarkowski.

Lampard is looking to bring in the centre-back on a free transfer when the player's contract expires at Turf Moor at the end of June.

Numerous Premier League clubs have been linked to the 29-year-old, but Everton now has one less side to contend with in the race for his signature.

Everton’s woeful defensive record will hopefully be improved if they sign Tarkowski.

Garner interests Everton

Everton are looking at young Manchester United midfielder James Garner after the player impressed in the Championship last season with Nottingham Forest.

Garner played a key role in Forest's promotion back to the Premier League and it seems like there are a few clubs after him now.