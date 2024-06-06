Gareth Southgate's 'leaked' final Euro 2024 squad as Liverpool & Spurs men cut

Two Liverpool players have missed out on Gareth Southgate’s final England squad for Euro 2024. We are now just over a week away from the start of the Euros, while the Three Lions get going against Serbia on June 16.

England first take on Iceland - foes of a failed Euros campaign of the past - in their final friendly on Friday night but before that, the final squad seems to have been leaked, with Southgate set to trim three players from his initial call-ups, with only 26 players permitted to make the trip to Germany. As part of that two Liverpool players are said to have been told they will not be making the trip.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who say Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are two of the players to have been informed their Euro journey is over before it has begun. Quansah was always expected to miss out, given this was his first call-up at senior level, while Jones was in with a chance of making it given the season he had, although he too has not managed a competitive senior appearance for England up to this point.

The headline omission, however, is Tottenham star James Maddison, who looks to have been beaten to a spot by Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen. Maddison started the season excellently with Tottenham, but Spurs and he both lost form in the second half of the campaign. It’s reported that Maddison has decided to leave the England camp already despite being in line to play the friendly with Iceland, feeling he would be better served enjoying holiday time having already been told he won’t make the cut.

Perhaps surprisingly, Manchester United man Luke Shaw remains part of Southgate’s plans despite struggling with injury all season and still struggling for fitness with just days to go until the start of the season in Germany.

"He's progressing very well, I have to say," Southgate told TalkSport of Shaw. "I think I said last week that until we had the players in front of us working with us, there was a lot of information that we didn't have.

"We're pleased with how he's progressing. There's still a bit to do before he can get on the pitch in a game situation. But really pleased with the work he's doing with our physical performance team and our medics, so, yeah, he's in with a good chance."

It was revealed earlier this week that another Liverpool and Scotland star in Ben Doak would also miss the Euros after he was injured before the tournament. The young winger had been included in Steve Clarke’s 28-man provisional squad for their friendly games against Gibraltar and Finland.