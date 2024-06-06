Liverpool are set for a busy summer as Arne Slot gets to work at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s departure

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will have plenty of business to carry out off the field before he takes charge of his first competitive game at the club in August when the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway.

The Reds have already started their preparations for the new season after annoucing their retained list with a total of 10 players leaving the club while out-of-contract goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new deal. The Spaniard had previously expressed a desire to move back to La Liga after spending 11 years in England with West Ham United and Liverpool but could now spend another 12 months on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will also have a decision to make regarding the future of number two Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman played a large chunk of games last campaign following an injury to first choice Alisson. After getting a taste of regular football, Kelleher admitted last week he was keen to be number one at Liverpool - or even somewhere else.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool in action (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He said while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland: “The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one. Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be number one.

“Obviously I love playing for Ireland. A big ambition of mine is to be the number one here – obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m number one at the club as well. That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland number one.

“I don’t think there was any internal doubt from myself. I think anyone at Liverpool would be the same. It was more so me getting the opportunity to prove to everyone else that I’m good enough to play at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was always waiting for that opportunity to get a run of games and yes, I think that was the main objective, to prove to everyone else. I always believed in myself I was good enough, but it was about showing to everyone else that I’m capable of playing at this level.”

Football Insider report Liverpool are already working on finding a replacement for the Irishman, who is ‘keen’ to leave Anfield for more regular football. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford who joined the Clarets from Manchester City for £19m last summer and Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson are among the names linked.

Celtic have reportedly shown an interest in Kelleher but Liverpool have put a £20m valuation on their number two, a price that the Scottish Premiership champions may struggle to meet, with the Glasgow club ready to make an offer in the region of £10m. Liverpool are likely to stand by their valuation of Kelleher given how his stock has risen in the last 12 months.