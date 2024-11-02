Chris Sutton gives Everton prediction that fans will love

Southampton vs Everton: The Toffees face Southampton and Chris Sutton is backing them to continue their unbeaten run.

Chris Sutton has made a positive prediction when it comes to Everton’s chances against Southampton this weekend.

The Toffees face the side currently sat at the bottom of the Premier League table, with just one draw in nine games so far. Everton will want to take advantage of their poor form to continue to build their momentum, formed after five games unbeaten which includes two victories over Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

The Saints have struggled with eight defeats in the league and Everton will hope to reproduce a performance similar to the one we saw at Portman Road as they swept aside another promoted side. With a mostly fully fit side - and Jarrad Branthwaite likely to return - there is some belief building. And Sutton believes they should have enough quality to come away with a result.

“The way both teams approach the game is interesting. Sean Dyche’s side have got the nous and are streetwise, while Southampton are viewed by many as being naive and playing fantasy football, with their style of play under Russell Martin,” Sutton said in his BBC Sport predictions.

“You look at the games that Saints have thrown away – like they did against Leicester and Ipswich – and you feel like Dyche will have hope on Saturday even if his side are trailing late on. I really enjoyed seeing Dyche put centre-half Michael Keane up as a makeshift centre-forward to mix things up against Fulham, and his Everton team never lie down, which is why I think they will get something out of this game too.”

Sean Dyche confirmed two doubts for the game as both Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure could miss out which, if they do, would be a big blow. Plus, we already knew that Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are all out of action.

With the potential absence of McNeil, we could see a different attacking line-up with Jesper Lindstrom coming into the side. There’s also Beto who could also start over Dominic Calvert-Lewin after his late equaliser last weekend. Given that it is a very winnable game for Everton, Dyche will have to ensure he doesn’t tweak his side too much to upset the rhythm they’ve built over the past month.