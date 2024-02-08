Sean Dyche, manager of Everton. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

Everton manager Sean Dyche has spoken out about the incident which saw him earn a one-match touchline suspension ahead of his side's trip to face Manchester City.

The Toffees grabbed a late point against Tottenham last weekend thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite goal, as they came from behind on two occasions at Goodison Park. After a tough spell of results for Everton which has seen them win just one of their last 10, there's no let-up in the schedule.

In what was a heated affair last weekend, Dyche reacted badly to a decision that didn't go his side's way and his frustrated reaction earned him a yellow card and a subsequent one match ban. When asked if he was banned at the weekend at his press conference, Dyche said 'I believe I am' and his presence will certainly be missed on the touchline as they are set to face one of Europe's best. "It's not the same as being at pitch level and having that connection with the team, but what's done is done."

He was then quizzed about what specifically earned him his suspension; with one reporter believing it was for a penalty appeal but Dyche soon clarified the situation, "No, it wasn't it was actually the second foul on Beto. The first one was the non-penalty, and everyone knows we haven't had one, and then the second was the foul outside of the box on Beto, which I thought was worse to be honest.

"In terms of the technical area, ours is very tiny, one yard and you're in the other dugout and then you see these managers running up and down the touchline, and no booking, so I don't know what the rules are anymore."