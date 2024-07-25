James Rodriguez is a free agent after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo. A return to the Premier League has been spoken about. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Colombian is set for a return to Europe’s top five leagues.

Former Everton star James Rodriguez looks set for a return to Europe after impressing at the recent Copa America tournament, but where could he go?

Rodriguez, 32, starred at the South American competition winning player of the tournament after helping his side reach the final. His star displays included one goal and a record-breaking six assists in just six games which constituted the best form of recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the competition, it was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that he terminated his current deal at Brazilian club Sao Paulo to pursue a move back to Europe. Romano took to X to confirm the news: ‘James Rodriguez, set to be available as free agent terminating his contract by mutual agreement with São Paulo. He’s set to part ways with the club after excellent Copa América. James would love to return to European football.’ While those reports were the first, the latest have revealed four clubs that are interested in a move. According to Spanish outlet Cope, La Liga sides Celta Vigo, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are interested, and Betis have even put a two-year contract on the table for Rodriguez.

For Everton fans, the reality of a move back to Goodison Park is wildly unlikely. However, back in May, one post on Instagram from an Everton fan page commented on a rumour that he has unhappy at Sao Paulo and could leave - to which the Colombian commented ‘Last dance?’ with an emoji of a blue heart which got fans excited.

Recent years have seen him ply his trade in Qatar (with Al-Rayyan) in Greece (Olympiakos) and, most recently, Sau Paulo in Brazil. Prior to Everton, he was a star at Porto and Monaco before the 2014 World Cup thrust him into the limelight, with his excellent campaign resulting in a big-money move to Real Madrid.