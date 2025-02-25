Everton have 11 players who are out of contract at the end of the Everton.

Everton’s owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) have insisted player contract talks with not be taking place until Premier League safety is secured, says David Moyes.

The Toffees have climbed out of a relegation battle since Moyes returned as manager last month. They have earned four wins and two draws and are now 14 points above the bottom three.

TFG’s decision to sack Sean Dyche and bring back Moyes just weeks after completing a takeover from Farhad Moshiri has reaped the rewards so far - although their top-flight status is not mathematically secure.

Still, it gives Everton greater clarity in planning for next season as they have a big summer ahead. A total of 11 players in the current squad are out of contract including regular starters Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and loan quartet Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala.

What’s been said

And while Moyes is starting to map out the Toffees’ 2025-26 preparations, negotiations over new deals with the likes of Gueye, Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin have now been shelved. Speaking before tomorrow’s trip to Brentford, the Goodison boss said: “All the players will want their futures sorted out. I understand but this club has only just got its future sorted out. It’s only recently got new owners who are beginning to filter into the building and get used to them being around.

“I've said and I think the owners have stated, more importantly than me, that until we are completely safe, we are not looking at anyone's contract. We’ll wait until that point. Hopefully, we can do that sooner rather than later.

“I want to be positive and say we're in the Premier League. We still have work to do but we have to start making some initial plans and getting things in place for hopefully another year in the Premier League.”