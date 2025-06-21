‘Horrible’ new Everton home kit for 2025/26 season appears to have leaked online | Getty Images

Everton don’t have a big enough budget to waste money which is why they should say “thanks, but no thanks” to a contract rebel.

Everton aren’t the only club looking for a new striker this summer with David Moyes having to work harder than most to rebuild his squad.

Several senior players have left before setting foot in the Hill Dickinson Stadium with as many as 14 needing to be replaced on a budget of around £100m, unless players are sold to top this balance up.

A budget option could be Rangers striker Hamza Igamane even if there are doubts about his ability to make the step up to the Premier League after just one season in European football.

David Moyes faces Everton striker decision

There are other names being mentioned though with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claiming that Moyes’ plans aren’t as straight forward as first thought.

Posting on X, the widely respected journalist said:

“Everton considering Villarreal’s Thierno Barry among other forward options this summer. 22-yr-old in demand, after breakthrough season in La Liga. But Everton’s transfer plans still fluid, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future yet to be decided. His contract expires in a fortnight.”

Dorsett’s comments don’t really add up to what Calvert-Lewin himself said on the High Performance podcast earlier this month when he hinted that he won’t be at Everton next season and that he has lofty ambitions for his “next club”. Asked if his career goals could dictate his next move, he said: “I guess so. They are things that cross your mind. I think the main thing for me is I want to win.

“Wherever I play, I want to win and I want that environment to be a winning environment. After like the last three, four seasons, it's been, like you say, a lot of survival. So I want to make sure it's a winning environment.

“That's the main thing for me. When I started my career, I wanted to play in the Premier League. I wanted to represent England and I wanted to go to major tournaments with England and I wanted to play in the Champions League.

“I've been to a major tournament with England, played in the Premier League. I haven't played in the Champions League. There are still things that I would like to achieve before my time is done.

“They are the main factors that come in. I have an opportunity to decide potentially where that place will be. If it has those things, it gives me the best opportunity, the best environment to win and score goals.

“Ultimately, with that will become the return of me getting back in the England team, playing in the Champions League. I think that has always been my driver to perform at the highest level possible in whatever I do. My representation of that is Champions League football, World Cups, Euros and getting into that bracket of elite players.”

Should Everton entertain giving Dominic Calvert-Lewin a new contract?

Moyes will be frustrated at losing a player who could have brought in a few million pound for nothing but what he will be happy about is getting his wages off the weekly bill. The 28-year old is one of the top earners at the club but has managed more than 30 games only once in the last four seasons.

On top of this, he has just 18 goals combined across all competitions in the last four seasons. Everton can get more value for money, if they shop wisely. Thierno Bary has scored 19 goals last season for Villareal, is over 6ft 4inches tall and only 22-years old.

He has also never been injured in his senior career.. The type of profile that Everton need to get out of their current rut of perennial relegation fighters.

Not a player who has struggled to stay fit or do his job on inflated wages for the last four seasons. If Everton re-sign Calvert-Lewin and expect a different result, Albert Einstein’s theory of insanity will have yet more evidence.