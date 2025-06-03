Fair price: £17m-£24m. | Getty Images

Everton will be shopping on a budget this summer but Ben Doak has been tipped to be a big money transfer.

Everton have more work to do than most this summer ahead of the house move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Stability has been found in David Moyes, who will be fully aware of what he is up against.

Charly Alcaraz will be back next season, but the budget will be tight ahead of a summer exodus of players who are out of contract.

Jarrad Branthwaite has attracted attention and he could be sold to add much-needed funds to boost the transfer pot, all this would do is give Moyes another problem to solve though with football finance expert Kieran Maguire explaining via BBC Sport how much money the Toffees boss could have at his disposal:

"One marquee signing is certainly possible, especially with some players out of contract, but the chances of a series of big names is less likely," added Maguire.

"A spend of £50-£100m is the ballpark unless there are exits."

It isn’t the sort of budget that goes a long way in the Premier League and Moyes will be hoping that a lot of the work has already been done behind the scenes.

Dan Purdy has joined Kevin Thelwell at Rangers which leaves the Everton boss short of help in the recruitment team ahead of what will be a busy summer.

What Moyes needs is an early transfer to get Everton fans excited when concern might be the overriding emotion.

Everton linked with Liverpool raid to sign Ben Doak

According to Sky Sports, Ben Doak is a target to add width, pace and creativity to Everton’s forward line.

Doak enjoyed a successful loan spell at Middlesborough last season, scoring three goals and chipping in with seven assists in 24 appearances in his first proper campaign as a senior footballer.

The 19-year old Liverpool winger also lit up the international stage for Scotland after making his debut under Steve Clarke.

It was here where teammate Tommy Conway backed Doak to return to Liverpool next season and earn a place in the starting XI:

“His pace and skill is there for everyone to see. He’s still a young boy with so much to learn but he has never lacked confidence. He thinks he should start every game for Scotland. As a footballer, you have to think like that. He started against Croatia and Portugal and was buzzing because they’re top sides. That will definitely stand him in good stead. You can tell Doakie has been around a first-team environment for a long time. He knows how to handle himself in a changing room, which can be hard at times.

“He’ll go back to Liverpool thinking he should start and that’s credit to his character. When you have that mentality it’s going to happen. When he eventually goes back there, I expect him to get in the team.”

Doak might yet be playing at Anfield next season, however, if the report is accurate, it could well be in the blue of Everton.