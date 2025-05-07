Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to allow Richarlison leave in the summer transfer window and Everton have been linked.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a transfer link that won’t take too many by surprise given the sentiment involved, while it’s a position that Everton need to strengthen.

With Richarlison looking likely to depart Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, a return to Goodison Park has been mooted in some quarters. Given the emotional links that the Brazil international has to the Toffees, there would be some romantics open to the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his four years at Everton, Richarlison always gave his all - no more so than in his final campaign. In 2021-22, he was the Blues’ talisman in their successful battle against Premier League relegation. Richarlison put his body on the line as Frank Lampard’s side managed to secure their top-flight status and scored in the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

In truth, there were not too many who expected the former Watford forward to stay at L4 after that campaign. It was widely regarded that he deserved a move to play Champions League football after recording 53 goals in 152 games for Everton. The Toffees were also in need to raise funds amid a precarious financial situation.

Richarlison joined Tottenham for up to £60 million. It was a chance to work under Antonio Conte and play in Europe’s elite club competition. But during his time in London, things have not worked out.

Richarlison has managed only 86 appearances, netting 20 times and creating 10. Remaining fit has been his biggest problem. Per Transfermrkt, the 27-year-old has been on the treatment table on 10 separate occasions and missed a total of 58 matches. This term, he’s been unavailable for 36 games as Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League but have one foot in the Europa League final door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, Everton are not in a position to take such a gamble on a player who has been plagued with fitness problems. The Blues’ financial situation has improved markedly and David Moyes has confirmed there will be money to spend on new players in the transfer window. But Moyes will have to maximise the funds he’s given by The Friedkin Group and could again be working with a smaller squad.

In the current set-up, centre-forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti have missed large parts of the season because of respective injury problems. And speaking at his pre-match press conference before last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town, Moyes admitted that Everton cannot afford to sign players ‘who are not going to be reliable’.

The Goodison manager said: “I think when we came in we've had 10 injuries, which has really worried me. We can't be bringing in players who are not going to reliable and not going to be available so it's hugely important to the decision-making. Are we getting the value out of the players for the games they play? We need people to be available. There may be other reasons for it but at the moment those players need to show they can make themselves robust. For us to be successful, we need players fit and available.”

Everton are in the market for a new striker in the coming months. As things stand, Calvert-Lewin will leave at the end of his contract and Broja will return to Chelsea following his loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been suggestions that Spurs could look to recoup around £40 million for Richarlison. While he will remain a favourite among supporters, with mutual respect and emotions shown between the player and fans when he’s come up against Everton, it appears unlikely a reunion will happen.