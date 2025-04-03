Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton suffered a 1-0 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

David Moyes rued Liverpool’s goal being allowed to stand as Everton’s unbeaten run came to an end.

The Reds earned a 1-0 triumph in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. Diogo Jota netted the only goal of the game in the 57th minute but it was controversial. Everton were adamant Luis Diaz should have been flagged offside for standing in an offside position when visiting captain James Tarkowski tried to clear Ryan Gravenberch’s pass. The ball fell to Diaz, who assisted Jota’s intervention.

Still, Moyes felt that the Toffees were second-best throughout the encounter. The visitors did have chances, though, with Beto having goal disallowed for offside in the opening period and spurned a gilt-edged chance.

But Everton could not go 10 Premier League games unbeaten and prevent fierce foes Liverpool from restoring a 12-point lead at the summit of the table. But given the Blues earned a 2-2 draw against the champions-elect at Goodison Park in Febuary, Moyes believes the gulf between the two outfits may not be as wide as he first thought.

The Everton manager said via the club’s website:“There are lots of things I'm happy with. The two games we've had against a team who at the moment are leading the Premier League [have been close]. And right up to the end, we were still in with a shout of getting something out of the game.

“Their goal is offside, there's no doubt about that. It's a mistake by the linesman or VAR or the referee, whoever you want to say. It's quite easy to read as well, it's not even a difficult one, if you ask me. But not surprised that decision at Anfield you don't get.

“We had one or two good opportunities. Probably the bit where we were getting ready to make the opportunity to make the chance to score, we didn't complete the final pass and we didn't really make it as well as we should have done.

“But, look, I have to say, I think the players have done an awful lot of good stuff tonight. They've tried to stick up against a side who are a top side at the moment. Liverpool played much better tonight, much more aggressive, tougher than the first game. Maybe we're just beginning to get a bit closer to them generally, and I think that over the two games the results have shown we're not as far away maybe as we think we are.”

Moyes did, however, admitted Everton skipper Tarkowski could have been given a red card early in the game. The defender was issued a booking for challenging Alexis Mac Allister with excessive force. VAR checked the incident and did not recommend on-field referee Sam Barrott to review the decision.

On the incident, Moyes told reporters at his post-match press conference: “I thought at the time it was a brilliant tackle for a derby game, I mean you people are all asking for it and when you get it you want him sending off. You’ve got to be careful what you wish for, you know?

“I thought it was a brilliant tackle. But since I’ve seen it and I’ve come back in, I think that we could have been lucky that he didn’t get a red. It looked high. But it depends on the era you watch your football in. “To me, I thought at the time it looked a brilliant, brilliant tackle, and I think it probably was. It was the follow-through which looked worse.”