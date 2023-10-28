David Moyes praises ‘resilient’ Everton and Sean Dyche ahead of Premier League clash

David Moyes spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Everton this weekend.

David Moyes praised Sean Dyche for his job at Everton ahead of his side’s clash with the Toffees this weekend.

Everton are coming off the back of a frustrating Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool, while West Ham have suffered back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Olympiakos in the Europa League.

The Toffees will be without Ashley Young after his suspension, as well as Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli, while the Hammers will be without the suspended Emerson Palmieri.

Speaking ahead of the game this weekend, Moyes praised Dyche and Everton, claiming that they will be a tough proposition at the London Stadium, despite their issues with consistency this season.

“Everton are a hard nut to crack. They’ve probably played a little bit better away from home this season, so we expect it to be a really tough game.” Moyes revealed in his conference today.

“I don’t see them getting turned over easily, I don’t see teams beating them easily – I see a resilient team who keep at it, and on their day they have players capable of scoring goals.

“We’ve just got ourselves back, we’ll get ourselves ready for Everton. Every Premier League game is difficult – Everton is a tough game – and we’ll approach it the same as we’d approach any other game.”

The respect was also apparent between the two managers, as Dyche spoke in his presser about how difficult it is to face a Moyes side, as well as claiming he is trying to fashion a team similar to the one the Scotsman had at Everton during his best days at the club.

While the weekend will be a timely reunion for the pair, Moyes spoke highly of the job that his opponent this weekend has done on Merseyside, citing the relegation escape as a brilliant achievement.

“I think Sean has done a brilliant job, more importantly last season in keeping them in the Premier League.

“Last year was probably the toughest I can remember in the Premier League regarding the relegation side of the league. We were involved in that for long periods as well.