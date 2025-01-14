Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes is aiming to add to his Everton squad in a bid to avoid a Premier League relegation battle after taking over as manager.

David Moyes has revealed that he wants to sign ‘elite players’ for Everton.

Moyes has returned as Toffees manager for a second spell after serving as boss between 2002-2013. During that time, Everton reached the 2009 FA Cup final and enjoyed four European campaigns. The Scot was lauded for his recruitment, bringing players such as Tim Cahill, Mikel Arteta, Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman, Steven Pienaar, Phil Jagielka and Joleen Lescott to Goodison Park.

Like 23 years ago, Moyes takes charge of Everton with the club battling Premier League relegation. They currently sit just one point above the drop zone, having won just three of their 19 fixtures so far. The priority is survival, with the Blues moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

But additions are needed given Everton have managed a meagre 15 goals in the league. The Blues are governed by Premier League profit and sustainability rules when it comes to spending, having been hit by an eight-point deduction.

Speaking at his first press conference, Moyes confirmed he wants to make signings during the January transfer window to ‘give supporters something to shout about’. And he believes new recruits should be excited by the prospect of playing at a new state-of-the-art ground.

Moyes said: “Winning football matches is always a priority, obviously there are other things: building a club back up if possible, I don’t think it has been done by any managers, I think the damage has been done through a long period of time. I had a great time here, I'd love to be part of making it better if possible. At the end of it, there is a stadium that looks the business, it looks elite so we need to start getting some elite players and start looking at the level of players to give people something to shout about when they move to the new stadium.

“Absolutely, if I can give the supporters something to shout about by bringing in some new players. It is probably the thing managers do, although it's never that easy and probably more difficult here because it has not been a great situation for a while but I need to impress the people, tell them we need them to come, what we are going to try to do here.

“New players who come here we want them to be excited by the idea we are going to the stadium. Overall, I hope we can all get together and find a way of spending some money, but as you well know we still have a bit of work to do [on PSR] to clear everything so we have to be mindful of that as well.”

Everton have been linked with Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, with Sky Sports reporting that the club were ‘in discussions’ over a deal. Nuamah was on the Toffees’ radar last summer.

Moyes will work with Goodison director of football Kevin Thelwell. And the ex-Manchester United boss admitted that he will heed the advice of Everton’s recruitment department. He added: “Kevin has been here a lot longer than me, I am needing to go to Kevin to find out exactly what is happening. So for me just to turn up and know all the players in the market and where they are playing is really difficult to I need to take their advice and their help and collaborate together and find a way of hopefully do the right things.”