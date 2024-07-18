Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The ex-La Liga striker was a free agent after last season.

Everton have reportedly missed out on the signing of Martin Braithwaite who has agreed to move to Olympiakos.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Espanyol following a brilliant year in Spain’s second tier. He managed 22 goals in 45 games as his side finished fourth in the league but they achieved promotion to La Liga after winning the play-offs, beating Real Oviedo in late-June.

Yet, despite the promotion, he opted to move away. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move on social media. Romano wrote: "Martin Braithwaite to Olympiacos, deal agreed and here we go! Danish striker has accepted Olympiacos proposal and he’s set to travel to Greece this week for medical. Braithwaite joins as free agent after triggering clause to leave Espanyol."

Everton were credited with interest as recently as the past few days, with Spanish reports claiming there was an offer on the table from the Toffees. Spanish news outlet Sport posted Everton’s interest as they looked to bolster their attack with an experienced figure.

He now joins the Greek side at an exciting time as they won the Europa Conference League against the odds last season. However, they finished third in the league and will head into the new campaign with renewed hope and confidence that they can restore their domestic dominance once again.

Braithwaite had previously had experience in England with Middlesbrough. He spent one year in England in the Championship but was sent on loan for the second half of the 2017/18 season. He then returned to the club but expressed a desire to head to Spain and, once again, left in the January window for Leganes. He did also enjoy a brief spell at Barcelona where he managed 10 goals in 58 games.

Everton are linked with attackers at the moment, especially with the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin uncertain. Beto has also been targeted by Bologna but the future of the English striker will concern them as he has entered the final year of his deal.