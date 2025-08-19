Crystal Palace are the latest side to be linked with Southampton forward Tyler Dibling.

Everton could face rivalry to sign Tyler Dibling, reports suggest.

The Toffees’ pursuit of the winger has so far failed to bear fruit. David Moyes’ side have had bids turned down by Southampton for Dibling, with the south-coast side holding out for a fee of £50 million.

The 19-year-old was left out of the Saints’ opening two games of the 2025-26 campaign and was training away from the first team amid Everton’s interest. He did return to Southampton’s squad for a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last Sunday, though, coming off the bench for the final eight minutes.

Southampton stance

However, St Mary’s head coach Will Still would not commit as to whether Dibling will remain at the club at the end of the transfer window. “It's not up to me to tell him what's best for his career and his life,” Still said. "The one thing that is beneficial for everyone is that he trains, that he plays, that he's involved.

"Like I said to him, if that's what he wants, then clubs will look at it and say, 'he's being professional, he's playing, he's getting involved, and he's doing the job right'.

"If he does well, then the interest will only grow for him, and we want good players on the pitch. I think it's just beneficial for everyone that we do things in the right way and that we respect the club, the players, and everyone involved.

"But Ty's still young, he's still learning how it all works. He's still trying to work out who's who and who does what and how that impacts him and his life and his career.

"We just have to help him get through that, and we are. We give him headspace when he needs a bit of time and a bit of reflection. We've worked him back in because we want good players on the pitch, and he's a good player."

Palace could enter race

Everton are in desperate need of a new right-winger before the transfer window closes on 1 September , with their 1-0 defeat by Leeds United in their first Premier League game of the campaign highlighting the problem. The Blues were lacklustre and created a dearth of goalscoring chances throughout the Elland Road loss. Charly Alcaraz was deployed on the flank but had a minimal impact.

However, Dibling has now been earmarked as a potential target for Crystal Palace. The Eagles are braced for Eberechi Eze to leave Selhurst Park for Tottenham Hotspur and will have money to spend if their prized asset does depart. TalkSPORT suggests that Dibling has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Eze.

Moyes was asked about Everton’s pursuit of Dibling ahead of the Leeds game. The Blues boss replied: “Like many managers in the Premier League getting deals done has been really difficult. That's one name you've mentioned but we've bid for many players and not been able to get it over the line. There's many clubs who could say something similar.”