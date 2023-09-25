Dele Alli has made just 13 appearances for Everton since signing in January 2021

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton will begin discussions with Tottenham over the transfer of Dele Alli, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Alli arrived at Everton back in January 2021 on a free transfer. The two-time PFA Young Player of the Year prompted huge excitement but he struggled to establish himself as a first team regular under Frank Lampard due to a combination of injuries and off the field struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-time England international has made just 13 appearances since arriving on Merseyside and he spent the entirety of last season on loan in Turkey with Besiktas.

The midfielder opened up about his struggles off the pitch in an emotional interview with Gary Neville and he has also assured fans that he is determined to come back better than ever.

As it stands, Alli has a number of unusual clauses in his Everton contract which entitle his former club Tottenham to a payout of up to £40m.

The first of those is a £10m payout which comes into effect if the player is to surpass the 20 game mark for Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Sean Dyche is keen for the club to find a compromise to these clauses so that they don’t suffer any implications in terms of their Financial Fair Play requirements.

Speaking of the situation, the former Burnley boss said: “When he is fit and well I am sure [sporting director] Kevin [Thelwell] will go to Tottenham and say, ‘Right, how can we make this work for everyone’. It has never been at that stage so we have to wait for it,"

Dele Alli is currently under contract at Everton until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether he can remerge into the first team picture.