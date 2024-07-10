Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman in Everton training. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube | Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman in Everton training. Picture: Everton FC/ Youtube

Everton transfer news: The former Tottenham attacker is set to remain at the club to continue his recovery.

Dele Alli is reportedly hoping to secure a move with Everton after an agreement was made over his short-term future.

Alli, 28, is currently a free agent after Everton allowed him to run down his deal. Yet, he struck a deal with club that will see him continue to train and complete his rehabilitation having not played a competitive game since February 26, 2023 for Besiktas on loan.

As a result, he has been spotted in Everton’s pre-season training at Finch Farm as he looks to move past a nasty groin injury which has troubled him for some time. Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "Dele’s contract is coming to an end, but our medical team will continue to support him while he completes the intensive rehabilitation programme he is currently undergoing following the operation he had earlier this year. Both Sean and I agree it is important we ensure Dele’s rehabilitation is not impacted by his contract situation at such a critical point in his recovery.”

Since then, it’s been revealed by the Everton reporter for the Athletic that Alli is hoping to secure a deal with the club. Having signed under Frank Lampard in 2022, he made nine starts in the league, as he made 13 appearances overall, but he failed to register an assist or a goal. Everton’s duty of care to the midfielder has been commendable and now Alli wants to prove he can return at this level in an Everton shirt.

The report said: ‘As planned, Dele Alli is back at Finch Farm as he continues his rehab from long-term injuries, the most recent of which was a thigh problem. At present, the 28-year-old midfielder, who has not played for Everton since May 2022, doesn’t have a contract but my understanding is that he is hoping to impress sufficiently to earn one. As I’ve reported, nobody has ruled out him playing some kind of a role this pre-season but there are significant hurdles to overcome.’

The only issue for Everton is that if they do move forward with a deal for Alli, they run the risk of having to secure a financial package with Tottenham. A ‘significant payment’ would be due for Alli if he signs a new deal - and considering the two clubs failed to strike a deal last season, it could prove difficult once again.

