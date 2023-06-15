Dele Alli is set to be given a career lifeline by Everton and Sean Dyche after reports claim the midfielder will be given a chance to prove himself in pre-season training.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was once a leading name in the Premier League, but his career has taken a nosedive since leaving the London club. Most recently, he was sent on a season-long loan to Besiktas in Turkey, with an option-to-buy also included in the deal. However, the 27-year-old failed to set the world alight, drawing criticism from fans and the club with manager Senol Gunes stating that Alli was “below expectations in terms of efficiency,”.

Alli did not play any games for Beşiktaş after 26 February, and with only two goals scored in 13 games playing for the team, he returned to Everton in April for an assessment of an injury he picked up as the Turkish club sought to cancel his season-long loan. It was nothing short of a failed experiement that was meant to help rejuvenate the former England international - but there may be one last chance at Goodison Park for Alli.

A report in The Times from Paul Joyce claims Dyche has already held talks with the player and there could be a way back into the fold for him, but warned of a clause that could be costly for the club if he does so. “Sean Dyche believes that Dele Alli still wishes to push himself,” Joyce wrote. “Dyche has already held talks with Dele who is set to return to Finch Farm this pre-season. If Dele plays 7 more games for Everton they will have to pay Tottenham £10m.”