Everton agree ‘deal in principle’ for talented 19-year-old forward

Everton have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti.

The 19-year-old had been the target of both Wolves and Bournemouth but Everton have seemingly beaten their Premier League competition for his signature.

The transfer exclusive comes from Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that Everton have reached an agreement in principle with Sporting to sign Chermiti. A deal in place between the two clubs which has been verbally agreed in the last few hours for him to join.

Chermiti has just completed his first season in the first-team under Rúben Amorim as the Portuguese side finished fourth in the Primeira Liga, with the forward managing three goals and two assists in 16 appearances. He boasts a strong record for the Portuguese U18 and U19 sides, recording a combined record of nine goals in 16 games.

Dyche had spoke out over the weekend on their transfer business thus far following their 1-0 pre-season victory over Stoke City, citing that the market is a ‘tough’ place to compete in right now but gave hope to fans that they are actively looking to strengthen.

“It’s a tough market,” Dyche said. “There’s only so much that we can do so we’re working very hard — I can assure everyone of that — to construct deals that can work.”

Asked whether he was confident of doing any business soon, the Everton manager added: “We’ll see. There’s no exact moment until it’s over the line. There’s been situations we’ve been in where we thought we were going to get it over the line and we don’t, and that’s the way it goes.