The Shakhtar Donetsk right-winger could be an ideal solution for Everton.

Everton could be about to target Tetê on a free after he reportedly terminated his current contract at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old winger spent last season on loan at two clubs - Lyon and Leicester - with differing success as he recorded seven goals and five assists across 33 games in all competitions last season.

Sean Dyche is looking to add firepower to his attack after his side finished as the Premier League’s lowest goalscorers last season. The club has already allowed forward Ellis Simms to depart this summer, but they have recruited Villarreal’s Arnuat Danjuma, albeit on loan.

Tetê is reportedly of interest to Everton after it was revealed by Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Calciomercato.com) that the Brazilian has terminated his current contract with the Ukrainian club in order to source a move elsewhere.

Everton do face stiff competition for his signature though, with the likes of Celtic and Napoli both keen on the player.

For Napoli, they are looking to Tetê as a potential replacement for winger Hirving Lozano, whereas former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring him to Celtic after managing him last season as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.

Given he is a left-footed right winger, he would certainly be a perfect addition for Dyche and Everton. The club allowed Andros Townsend to leave this summer after allowing his contract to expire and their options on the right-flank are currently limited.

Danjuma and Dwight McNeil both operate off the left and Alex Iwobi showed better form as a central midfielder than on the wing last season which leaves the club in dire need of a right-sided attacker.

Tetê is a hard working winger who boasts strong fundamentals, but he also likes to commit defenders - something which Dyche sorely needs. He averaged two successful take-ons per 90 and ranked in the 76th and 79th percentiles for tackles and interceptions respectively last season.

He managed just the one goal for Leicester after joining on a short-term loan in January, netting in his first game in the 4-2 away win over Aston Villa as he rounded Emiliano Martinez smartly to finish.

However, he showed a stronger showing in Ligue 1 for Lyon as he posted six goals in half a season. He also began the 2022/23 campaign with five goal contributions in two games against AC Ajaccio and Troyes.