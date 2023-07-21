Everton winger Demarai Gray has revealed he has Champions League aspirations for his future, amid interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was signed in the summer of 2021 for the eye-catching figure of just £1.7m, and he has gone on to make 75 appearances for the club to date, netting 12 times.

Last season saw him feature heavily under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, scoring six times and assisting once across 36 in all competitions but this summer has seen him linked with a move away. The likes of Crystal Palace and Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Pro League have registered an interest, but Gray has recently spoken out on the reports claiming he’s ready to get back to work with his current club, amid the interest.

“There’s always going to be talk in the transfer window, especially with wingers and attacking players. I’m an Everton player and off the back of the last few seasons, it’s been difficult.” Gray explained when speaking to Sky Sports.

“I look forward to getting back and, as a club, trying to make sure we’re not in the situations we’ve been in the last two years and contributing to the team as much as I can.”

When asked about his goals for the rest of his career, he outlined that there is still a belief he can go and play at the highest level, revealing that the Champions League is a long-term goal.

“I’m ambitious. I’m quite experienced, been in the game a long time and broke through early - I think when you break through at a young age you mature quicker. Everyone’s journey is different and I’m just focused on having a good season next year and I still believe in my career I can reach big heights.

“It’s a dream for me and any player to play in the Champions League and at the top level. With Jamaica as well, I look forward to reaching a World Cup and they’re my long-term goals; I don’t like to think about the future too much as I like to focus on the now, as it’s all I can control but I’m very confident in my ability and believe I can reach the top heights still.”

Given his answers, it seems that he may look elsewhere in the future as he hopes to reach the heights of European football - something that is unlikely to happen at Goodison Park given their form in recent seasons.