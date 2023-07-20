£19m target is ‘ready’ to make Everton switch after latest reports

Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly expressed his desire to join Everton with the club backed to make a second bid this window.
The Toffees have been laying the groundwork for a potential move since April and now that Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship, Everton have leverage as they can offer Premier League football to the winger.
A £15m bid was rejected earlier this window and the latest report from FootballTransfers claims a bid closer to the £19m valuation is likely to be accepte and a compromise could also be found.
Gnonto, 19, is a young, versatile and exciting attacker who has a great burst of pace, skill and an eye for the spectactular - that’s what he showed during his first season in England.
Signed from Zurich last summer for a fee around £4m, he went onto start 14 games in the league netting twice and providing four assists. However, his starring moment came during their 5-2 win in the FA Cup against Cardiff, as the player scored a scintillating volley that saw catch the eye of the footballing world.
He’s also been heavily utilised by Roberto Mancini with the Italian national team; he’s already made 12 caps for his country and scored his first goal at senior international level - that goal came as a consolation during their 5-2 loss to Germany in the UEFA Nations League.
With Everton boasting just Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil as their wing options, Gnonto would help add a dynamic threat that is currently missing from their squad.
Other reports claim Arnaut Danjuma is also primed to sign for the club in a loan move from Villarreal meaning the club are actively looking to add firepower at the top of the pitch. We’ve already seen Ellis Simms depart this summer and Neal Maupay has been subject to interest from abroad, meaning Sean Dyche may have more potent options to work with next season.