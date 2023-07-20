£19m target is ‘ready’ to make Everton switch after latest reports

The Italian has been targeted by a whole host of clubs after Leeds were relegated.

Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly expressed his desire to join Everton with the club backed to make a second bid this window.

The Toffees have been laying the groundwork for a potential move since April and now that Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship, Everton have leverage as they can offer Premier League football to the winger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A £15m bid was rejected earlier this window and the latest report from FootballTransfers claims a bid closer to the £19m valuation is likely to be accepte and a compromise could also be found.

Gnonto, 19, is a young, versatile and exciting attacker who has a great burst of pace, skill and an eye for the spectactular - that’s what he showed during his first season in England.

Signed from Zurich last summer for a fee around £4m, he went onto start 14 games in the league netting twice and providing four assists. However, his starring moment came during their 5-2 win in the FA Cup against Cardiff, as the player scored a scintillating volley that saw catch the eye of the footballing world.

He’s also been heavily utilised by Roberto Mancini with the Italian national team; he’s already made 12 caps for his country and scored his first goal at senior international level - that goal came as a consolation during their 5-2 loss to Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Everton boasting just Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil as their wing options, Gnonto would help add a dynamic threat that is currently missing from their squad.