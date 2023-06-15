The transfer window is open, next season’s Premier League fixtures have been announced, and there is a lot to work towards for Everton as they hope to avoid a repeat of the last two years.

As it stands, Sean Dyche is scouring the market for new attacking options as he looks to improve his team’s ability in front of goal. The club is also looking to move some players on in order to pocket some crucial cash towards their current financial situation. Here’s a roundup of the latest transfer news for the Toffees as we enter a very exciting summer window.

‘Discussions resumed’ for Amadou Onana exit

Everton could be close to cashing in on Amadou Onana this summer and banking some much-needed funds as Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in him. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues have ‘resumed discussions’ with the midfielder, who is open to leaving Goodison Park ahead of the new season.

Everton only signed Onana last summer for £33 million but he played a key role in their struggling season. Now, they are looking to sell him on for somewhere in the region of £55 million, which will see them profit a solid amount.

Chelsea had registered interest in Onana back in January but a move did not materialise. But with Mauricio Pochettino now at the hilt, the London outfit will be looking to tie down some summer deals.

Blues ready to table second offer for striker

Beto of Udinese during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and SS Lazio

Dyche is in serious need of some fresh options up front and it seems the club have reignited their interest in January target Beto, according to Tutto Udinese. Everton had previously tabled an ‘important offer’ for the Portuguese star’s services, and now Udinese are expecting a significant squad overhaul, which could include Beto as ‘the most sought-after striker on the market.’

