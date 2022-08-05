The latest Everton team news and injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes.

Everton open their 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea tomorrow.

Excitement is building among Toffees as Frank Lampard prepares for his first full season in charge.

After guiding Everton to Premier League safety last campaign, having taken the hot seat in January, there's now optimism going into the latest term.

Certainly, supporters who make their way to Goodison Park will be hoping to get a glimpse of summer signings James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre.

However, Lampard is set to be without five senior players for the visit of Chelsea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury on the eve of the new season is a huge blow.

Calvert-Lewin suffered what Lampard described as a freak knee issue in training.

To add to Toffees' problems in attack, Salomon Rondon is suspended.

Salomon Rondon was sent off against Brentford last season. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Venezuela international must serve the final match of a three-game ban after being sent off against Brentford last season.

Tom Davies and Andre Gomes were both absent from last week's 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat of Dynamo Kyiv.

Davies is due to return to training next week, while Lampard told reporters that Gomes is a week or two away from full fitness.

What's more, captain Seamus Coleman did not make an appearance in pre-season after undergoing an operation in the summer.

Lampard confirmed the right-back is set to play for the under-21s against Blackburn Rovers at Southport's Haig Avenue tonight to get minutes under his belt.

As a result, it's unlikely he'll be involved against Chelsea.

Lampard is set for a boost, though, as he confirmed that Yerry Mina is fully fit.

The centre-back missed the Kyiv friendly as a precaution.