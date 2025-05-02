Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sees his current Everton contract expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hinted he’s open to extending his Everton contract.

The striker sees his current deal expire at the end of the season. Calvert-Lewin has been in discussions with the Toffees, with an offer on the table. Calvert-Lewin has so far yet to commit his future, having attracted interest from Newcastle United last summer.

The 11-cap England international has been at Everton for the past nine years since completing a £1 million move from Sheffield United. In total, he has bagged 71 goals in 270 games. The past few years have been up-and-down for Calvert-Lewin and he’s currently recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

As things stand, the 27-year-old will be a free agent on 1 July. But with David Moyes returning as Everton manager, coupled with the club moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of the 2025-26 season, Calvert-Lewin has suggested why he wouldn’t want to be part of the club moving forward.

What’s been said

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I'm an Everton player and my focus will always be on doing my best for Everton and I have a lot of respect for Everton Football Club. It's given me everything I have today. My main focus is making sure I am in the best condition, it is like going through a mini pre-season to get fit for these last four games.

"With the new manager coming in the club is moving in the right direction, there's a new stadium and there's a lot to be positive about. Who wouldn't want to be part of that? There was a lot of uncertainty for a long time a little bit higher up and arguably the last three seasons have been the most difficult in Everton's Premier League history and I have been there leading the line through that. For me, it's built a lot of experience, and I have a lot of fond memories. Everton will always be a place that is special to me, so we will see what happens."

Calvert-Lewin has managed just three goals in 22 appearances this season. He endured a difficult task leading the line under former manager Sean Dyche. After Moyes returned to the Everton hot seat in January, Calvert-Lewin’s form hit an upturn before sustaining his hamstring issue during a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He is back in training and could return to the squad for Saturday’s clash against Ipswich Town - the penultimate game that will take place at Goodison Park. On his fitness, Calvert-Lewin said: "I was fit for 18 months before this injury, and I was going pretty well in playing games and the consistency of playing. Physically I feel the best I have ever felt. I have worked hard as I always do to get myself right and in the best condition possible."