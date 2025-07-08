Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a free agent after leaving Everton | Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to stay fit recently, however, that hasn’t stopped teams from chasing his signature.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have made a fresh start, albeit with a familiar face in the dugout with a need to move on from players who served their time at Goodison Park.

The priority for David Moyes is to put together a squad in his mould, one capable of exciting the Toffees faithful, but also of being resilient, something that Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t really claim to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Everton No.9 is now a free agent and interest is hotting up in the race for his signature which could come down to one deciding factor.

Manchester United have been linked but according to Talksport, competition for one of their targets just got tougher.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sees new club join race for his signature

Bosman signings are always in demand and United face an uphill battle to land one who could have his pick of clubs this summer. Calvert-Lewin has been named as a target although Ruben Amorim will now have to persuade the former Everton striker that Old Trafford rather than St James’ Park is the place to be.

The report by Talksport claims that Newcastle considered Calvert-Lewin last season only to back-off due to the cost of the deal, on a Bosman though, the 28-year old is considerably more affordable and talks have resumed this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe also has an edge in any negotiations – Champions League football, with a move to Leeds Utd being knocked back already suggesting that the player knows what he wants.

Where has Calvert-Lewin said he wants to go?

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Calvert-Lewin explained exactly what he is hoping for this summer when asked if forcing his way back into the England team and playing in the Champions League is a driving force behind his decision making this summer: “I guess so. They are things that cross your mind. I think the main thing for me is I want to win.

“Wherever I play, I want to win and I want that environment to be a winning environment. After like the last three, four seasons, it's been, like you say, a lot of survival. So I want to make sure it's a winning environment.

“That's the main thing for me. When I started my career, I wanted to play in the Premier League. I wanted to represent England and I wanted to go to major tournaments with England and I wanted to play in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been to a major tournament with England, played in the Premier League. I haven't played in the Champions League. There are still things that I would like to achieve before my time is done.”

Newcastle have released Callum Wilson and Calvert-Lewin is seen as the perfect replacement. Insert your own treatment room joke here.

United need to start picking up the pace with their recruitment soon otherwise they are in danger of being left behind by teams that they are trying to catch, including Everton who in signing Thierno Barry have already forgotten about a player who was once a fans’ favourite.