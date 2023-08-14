Everton are set to complete a loan move for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison after a crazy 24-hour frenzy of differing reports.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for Harrison for most of the summer. Yet, most of the reported links pointed towards his teammate Wilfried Gnonto being the more likely signing.

However, for those who don’t know, the deal for Harrison was nearly hijacked by Aston Villa. Originally, the player had completed a medical at Everton ahead of his move, then Villa manager Unai Emery reportedly put in a phone call to help push his side into a move for the 26-year-old.

This saw him travel to Villa with a view to completing a medical and finalising a move. However, they discovered that Harrison is currently injured and that he is set to be out for up to three or four weeks, which saw them pull out of the deal leaving Everton with a free run.

According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports News, the loan deal is done and there is a release clause which means the move could become permanent. Plus, he claims Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s director of football was persistent in securing Harrison as one of the club’s main targets.

Myers said: “Loan Deal done, there is a release clause which means move could become permanent during loan spell. No last minute issues as rumoured. Villa were in for him but that was some time ago. Kevin Thelwell persistent in securing one of clubs main targets.”

That makes his signing Everton’s fourth of the window so far; he joins forward Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young, and Youssef Chermiti as new additions and he has three years of Premier League experience with Leeds to offer and is a threat off either flank.

Sean Dyche will be hoping Harrison can help fix their faltering attack. They squandered chance after chance against Fulham during their 1-0 home loss at the weekend and they will be hoping the former Manchester City can replicate last season’s form which saw him produce six goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

Despite his untimely injury, he will be a strong option on either flank, but Everton are particularly lacking in players who can play off the right. Dwight McNeil, Danjuma, and Demarai Gray are all natural left-sided attackers which means Harrison would certainly be favoured for the opposite flank by default.