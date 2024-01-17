Everton have been linked with a move for the midfielder across the past few months.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson has spoken out on the future of Everton-target Kalvin Phillips as he confirmed their interest in the midfielder.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace remain interested in signing Kalvin Phillips on loan this January, and are the most likely destinations for the midfielder if he leaves Manchester City in the current transfer window but the Toffees have held an interest since the summer of 2023. Phillips, 28, has played just 310 minutes of action this season as Pep Guardiola has opted not to utilise the former Leeds United star. With the European Championships coming up this summer, Phillips is running out of time to stake his claim for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Speaking ahead of his side's replay with Everton in the FA Cup, Hodgson gave an update on Palace's interest in Phillips, but also praised the midfielder as he claimed that there are many managers who would love to have him at their disposal.

“He’s a good player,” Hodgson told Sky Sports. “I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club – once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that – if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be managers who would not say: ‘Yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club.’

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Man City will either sell him or loan him. If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.