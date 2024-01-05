Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips prefers a move to Serie A giants Juventus this month over a move within the Premier League, according to reports.

Everton are one of several clubs understood to be targeting the Manchester City outcast. Despite being a staple in the England squad, Phillips is yet to start a Premier League game for Pep Guardiola this season.

There has been talk about a potential loan move in January but City are demanding a hefty fee. Etihad chiefs are also said to be keen on inserting an obligation-to-buy clause in any deal for around £40million - just £2million short of the figure paid to Leeds United less than two years ago.

While on international duty in October, Phillips admitted he may have a “decision” to make should his first-team opportunities remain limited. He said: "As a football player, you want to be playing and that is the same with me. I want to be playing as much as possible. I haven't done that over the last year-and-a-half and it's something I want to do.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and (other factors). It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully, my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."

However, the numbers being branded about for Phillips appear unattainable for Everton given the club’s current financial climate. West Ham and Newcastle United are also expressing interest in the midfielder and may be in an assured economic position but an update from The Athletic claims Phillips’ dreams lie elsewhere.

Chief reporter David Ornstein revealed the Juventus want the 28-year-old but manager Massimiliano Allegri is yet to be convinced. Ornstein told a Q&A session: “His preference is to go abroad, but nothing has been decided yet. Juventus approached Manchester City a while back and conversations continue.