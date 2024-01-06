Everton are ‘working’ on a move for Leeds United star who impressed in the Premier League
Everton were heavily linked with a move in the summer and reports have started once again.
Everton are reportedly still interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.
Gnonto, 20, was a serious target in the summer as the Italian international looked to remain in the Premier League following Leeds United’s relegation last season. Everton couldn’t secure a deal despite their concrete interest and opted to sign Jack Harrison on a season-long loan instead.
Despite impressing in his debut campaign in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch, Daniel Farke hasn’t taken to the youngster, starting him in just seven games this season. He’s netted just once in the league and has fallen down the pecking order in a Leeds attack which is in great form at the moment.
According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton are still working on a move for the winger. He is seen as a main target who can improve Sean Dyche’s attack and talks are said to be in progress. However, Everton’s financial struggles are something which could be a major stumbling block.
Plus, their director of football Kevin Thelwell and Dyche have both claimed it is likely to be a quiet January window given the state of the club’s finances and perhaps this may be a move that would be revisited in the summer.
Gnonto caught the eye by scoring twice and providing four assists in a struggling Leeds side last season in the top flight and his brilliant volley in the FA Cup against Cardiff was a goal that was seen by the masses, further emphasising his unique talent. Arnaut danjuma was also brought in on loan in Gnonto’s position this summer and it is likely he will leave at the end of his deal, if not in January meaning there is scope for a move in the future if Everton can’t secure a deal in January.